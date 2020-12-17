Home
IPL Sponsors Dream11, Unacademy Proud To Win Top American Business Honour

Indian tech giants like Dream11, Unacademy and BYJUS, who served as sponsors of the recently-concluded IPL 2020 season, won top American business honours.

Dream11 IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Dream11 as the title sponsors of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season back in August this year. While the Indian fantasy sports app served as title sponsors of the tournament, edutech firm Unacademy and learning app BYJUS were also associated with BCCI through their respective sponsorship deals. Quite recently, American management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) inducted the aforementioned three IPL sponsors in their list of 100 emerging-market tech challengers.

Dream11 IPL sponsors find spots among BCG’s 100 emerging tech companies

On Thursday, December 17, the BCG released their list of 100 emerging tech companies from across the world for the year 2020. As many as 17 Indian and South Asian companies made a cut into the list, including IPL’s heavyweight sponsors and tech giants Dream11, Unacademy and BYJUs. The entire list can be viewed on their official website at this link.

The BCG is known for their matrix theory in the business world. Moreover, they created the “growth-share matrix” back in 1970s which helps corporations in deciding how to allocate cash within their business units. The BCG has been publishing their top 100 emerging list since the year 2006, with multiple IPL sponsors finding their names in their most reveal.

Dream11 IPL sponsorship deal with BCCI

According to the IPL Governing Council, Dream11 won the title sponsorship for a staggering amount of ₹222 crore. Apparently, the fantasy sports platform also later became the co-presenting partners of the official IPL 2020 broadcasters, along with signing team sponsorship deals with as many as six IPL franchises.

IPL sponsors: A look into BCCI’s welcoming announcement for Dream11 as IPL 2020 title sponsors

Details about Unacademy IPL deal with BCCI

According to InsideSport, Unacademy will be paying ₹120-130 crore in total for three seasons (2020-2022) as part of the deal. For the IPL 2020 alone, besides the ₹40 crore approximately used for sponsorship, the brand spent another ₹30-35 crore solely for other brand activations during the tournament, according to Exchange4Media.

IPL sponsors: A look into BCCI’s Unacademy IPL deal

Image source: IPL Twitter

 

