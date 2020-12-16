Virat Kohli's Captaincy Controversially Called 'work In Progress' By THIS Indian Great

Indian captain Virat Kohli's captaincy has come under the scanner quite a lot recently. Moreover, after Rohit Sharma led Mumbai franchise to a record fifth IPL title, the talks about Sharma taking over the reins of the Indian team from Kohli have sparked immensely. Kohli's tactics and team selection have been heavily scrutinized by fans and cricketing pundits alike.

Now, former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman has criticised Virat Kohli - the captain and called him a 'work in progress'. While speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Laxman pointed out a couple of things where Kohli can improve as a captain. The Indian veteran said that during the times he covered India matches, he realised that Kohli becomes a little too defensive, especially with his field changes.

Laxman identified constant changing and chopping in the playing XI as another area where Kohli has room for improvement. The 46-year old reckoned that from the experience that he has gained over the years, he can say that any player, whether experienced or newcomer, wants the stability and security so that he can focus on performing to the best of his abilities for the team. Kohli is known to make constant changes in his playing XI after almost every game.

Meanwhile, Australia and India will lock horns in the first of the four-match Test series on Thursday, December 17, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Kohli will leave Australia after India vs Australia 1st Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. In his absence, current vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team.

