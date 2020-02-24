Iran Vs Saudi Arabia Live Scores, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report Of The ACC T20 Match

In the 6th match of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Monday, February 24 at the Al Amarat, Oman, it will be the Iran vs Saudi Arabia cricket match that will take place. Iran will be led by Dad Khoda while Saudi Arabia will be led by Shoaib Ali in the Iran vs Saudi Arabia cricket match. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming IRN vs SAU live match including the IRN vs SAU live streaming updates and where to get Iran vs Saudi Arabia live score updates.

Iran vs Saudi Arabia live score: Where to watch IRN vs SAU live match in India?

There is no IRN vs SAU live streaming available in India. In the Indian subcontinent, the Iran vs Saudi Arabia live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter and the ICC's website. Other places to see the Iran vs Saudi Arabia live score is on the Twitter places of Iran and Saudi Arabia cricket pages.

"We will take it game by game"



After notching up their first win of the #WRT20, all-round star Khawar Ali shares his thoughts on Oman's chances in the tournament!#RoadToAsiaCup2020 #ACC pic.twitter.com/fqTfV1DrDc — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

Iran vs Saudi Arabia live score: Pitch and Weather report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 27 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the IRN vs SAU live match.

IRN vs SAU live match: Iran vs Saudi Arabia preview

As per our Iran vs Saudi Arabia T20 preview, Iran's last match was against the UAE and their opponents won by 10 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Yousef Shadzehisarjou and Nader Zahadiafzal. Their best bowlers in the game were Masood Jayezeh and Navid Abdollahpour. Saudi Arabia's last match was against Kuwait and their opponents won by nine wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Abdul Waheed and Faisal Khan. Their best bowlers were Usman Ali and Adil Butt.

The IRN vs SAU live match can be expected to be won by Iran, according to our Iran vs Saudi Arabia T20 match prediction.

