Irfan Pathan Aids 60 Families Ravaged By Bihar Floods With Mother Teresa Foundation

India has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with over 1.8 million people being tested positive for the deadly virus. To make matters worse, the states of Bihar and Assam are also tussling with floods for over two months now. Both states have been gravely affected by the floods with lakhs of people being forced to displace themselves and take shelter in relief camps. As many as 38,47,531 people have been impacted across Bihar and more than 25,000 people have taken to shelter homes.

Bihar and Assam floods: Irfan Pathan donates ration to 60 families

Amidst these testing times, the Mother Teresa Foundation has come to the rescue of people in Assam and Bihar in their fight against the catastrophe. The foundation has been urging prominent personalities from the Bollywood and the cricketing fraternity to come forward and help them in the noble cause.

And the first cricketer to come forward to help the people affected by floods in Bihar and Assam is former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. The same was confirmed by Yahya Rahmani, who is a part of the Mother Teresa Foundation. Rahmani has also been involved in organizing Flood Donation Drive across Bihar. While speaking to Crictracker, Rahmani said that Irfan Pathan donated ration to 60 families of Bihar’s flood-affected people. He added that the packet consisted of essential items like Chana, Chura, Daal, Oil, Dettol and Rice.

We are restoring lives of flood affected families in Araria bihar throughFLOOD DONATION DRIVE

We are providing kits of Dry Ration, Antiseptics, & some essential products

So,we kindly request to give your contribution as much as you can. Please help @sidharth_shukla @IrfanPathan — RAHMANI✪ (@s_r_boy) July 27, 2020

Please share the number to comunicate — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 27, 2020

This is not the first time that Irfan Pathan has come forward to help those in need. In fact, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan distributed 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the daily wage labourers in Baroda who were finding it difficult to make their ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had also distributed face masks to the public.

