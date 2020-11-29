Home
Irfan Pathan Criticises Indian Bowlers For Lack Of 'consistency' In The First Two ODIs

Veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan has criticised Indian bowlers for lack of 'consistency' in the first two ODIs where they conceded totals in excess of 350

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the consistency of Indian bowlers after conceding totals in excess of 350 during the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Team India's bowling attack looked completely clueless as well as helpless in both the matches that have been played at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the Aussies registered scores of 374 and 389 respectively. 

'It was all about...': Irfan Pathan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pathan wrote that even though the quality of the Indian bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. Furthermore, the Baroda cricketer added that it was all about finding the right length in Australia that too quickly which hasn’t happened yet.

READ: 'Feel For The Captain', Says Mohammad Kaif As India Short On Bowling Options

Indian bowlers fail to trouble the Australian batsmen once again

India's frontline bowlers failed to contain the destructive Australian batting line-up and were hit to all parts of the ground.
The bowling attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (1/79), Mohammed Shami (0/73), Navdeep Saini (0/70), Yuzvendra Chahal (0/71) and, offie Ravindra Jadeja (0/60) struggled to get going as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs riding on outstanding contributions from their top as well as the middle order.

Only medium-pacer Hardik Pandya who was used as a sixth bowling option proved to be effective to a certain extent and in fact, was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 1/24 from his four overs. He picked up the prized wicket of Steve Smith (64-ball 104) in the 42nd over with a good length delivery outside off-stump.

Hardik had tempted the elegant number, three batsmen to play an uppercut and he obliged. However, he failed to get the distance as the ball went straight into the hands of Mohammed Shami at short third-man and he completed an easy catch. Unfortunately, it was too late by then as the five-time world champions had already laid a solid foundation riding on Steven's 11th ODI century.
 

 

First Published:
