'Feel For The Captain', Says Mohammad Kaif As India Short On Bowling Options

Mohammad Kaif showed sympathy towards Virat Kohli after the Indian bowlers were once again at the receiving end in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India's frontline bowlers failed to contain the destructive Australian batting line-up and were hit to all parts of the ground. However, Kaif has said that it is the lack of a sixth bowling option that is putting the visitors in a spot of bother.

'Feel for the captain'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif wrote that 'No amount of chopping or changing will give Virat Kolhi the sixth bowling option on this tour. A pace-bowling all-rounder who doesn't bowl, a long tail, no part-time bowler in top order or on the bench. Feel for the captain'.

The former Indian middle-order batsman concluded by saying that the selectors have missed a trick over here.

No amount of chopping or changing will give Virat Kolhi the sixth bowling option on this tour. A pace bowling all-rounder who doesn't bowl, a long tail, no part-time bowler in top order or on the bench. Feel for the captain. The selectors missed a trick I think #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 28, 2020

The sixth bowling option

Unlike the first ODI on Friday, skipper Kohli tried his level best to make sure that he had a back up when his main bowlers were being taken to the cleaners. He gave the ball to part-timer Mayank Agarwal and expected him to make an impact with his right-arm off-break which did not work in the first place. Agarwal was taken off from the attack after his very first over where he gave away 10 runs. He was not given the ball thereafter.

Virat then turned his attention towards medium-pacer Hardik Pandya. The move paid off to a certain extent as he got the key wicket of Steven Smith. Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs.

The rest of the bowling attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (1/79), Mohammed Shami (0/73), Navdeep Saini (0/70), Yuzvendra Chahal (0/71) and, offie Ravindra Jadeja 0/60 struggled to get going as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs riding on outstanding contributions from their top as well as the middle order.

