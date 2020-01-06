Irfan Pathan's Emotional Reply To Brother Yusuf Pathan's Heartfelt Message Wins Fans Over

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Irfan had a memorable career with India claiming a Test hat-trick for India against arch-rivals Pakistan and was the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match. He last donned the India jersey in the 2012 T20 World Cup group match against Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Retires | Yusuf Pathan Pens Down A Heartwarming Farewell Note For His Brother

Yusuf Pathan's heartfelt message for brother Irfan Pathan

Yusuf Pathan remembered the journey of both the brothers having played together for the first time at Jumma Masjid to winning the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Yusuf took to his Twitter account and wrote that Irfan always held his head high during the ups and downs of his career. Irfan always kept smiling no matter what the situation was. All these memories of Irfan will stay with him forever.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Retires: Look Back At Player Of The Match Of Inaugural T20 World Cup Finale

Irfan Pathan responds to brother Yusuf Pathan's wishes

My brother and my friend without you nothing is possible. Not only https://t.co/zhJKVzgNRj taught me how hot sixes. You taught me how to be strong without saying a word. You were always there for me and always be. Lots of love my brother — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2020

While several teammates extended their best wishes to the veteran all-rounder, his brother Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note on his brother's retirement and congratulated him for his illustrious career. In reply, Irfan thanked his elder brother Yusuf in an emotional tweet on Sunday. Irfan and Yusuf are the rare pair of brothers to have played international cricket for India and are known to share a close bond with each other.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Retires | Throwback To His Hat-trick Against Arch-rivals Pakistan In 2006

Irfan Pathan retires

Irfan Pathan retired after playing international cricket for 16 years. He made his debut for India in the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2003. Irfan was known as a bowler who could swing the ball both ways. He went on to play 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, 24 T20Is and ended up with 301 international wickets in all formats. He also managed to score 2821 runs across formats with a Test hundred and 11 fifties in all.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Retires: VVS Laxman Wishes The All-rounder Luck For His 2nd Innings

Irfan Pathan at ICC T20 World Cup 2007

Irfan Pathan played a crucial role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up 3 for 16 in his 4 overs in the final and was named as the Player of the Match. Speaking to Republic TV, he called that moment 'special' and thought that he bowled really well throughout the tournament. He wanted to make a match-defining moment for a long time and it came at the right time. He added that it came when the team needed it the most, which was in a seesaw World Cup final against Pakistan. Post his retirement, Irfan is expected to continue mentoring the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team and his media commitments.