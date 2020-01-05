Irfan Pathan Retires | Yusuf Pathan Pens Down A Heartwarming Farewell Note For His Brother

Soon after Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on January 4, several teammates extended their best wishes to the veteran all-rounder for his second innings. However, the most loved one came from his brother Yusuf Pathan with whom he played along with, in the Indian team. Yusuf took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note on his brother's retirement and congratulated him for his illustrious career.

Yusuf's heartfelt note

Yusuf remembered the journey of both starting from playing together at Jumma Masjid to winning the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Yusuf wrote, "He always held his head high in the ups and downs during his career. He always kept smiling no matter what the situation was. All these memories of Irfan will stay with me forever." He added, "We began this journey together and there is still a long way to go. My best wishes are with you for whatever you do in the future."

Tendulkar extends best wishes to Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer and also one of the greatest player to have played the game, Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his second innings. The batting maestro said it was a pleasure playing with Pathan and wished that the all-rounder enjoys his second innings just like he played his first.

This comes after Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game, earlier on Saturday. Pathan said, "It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.”

Recalling 2007 World Cup memories

Speaking to Republic TV after his announcement, Irfan Pathan recalled his memory of winning the Man of the match in the final match against Pakistan back in 2007 world cup. His figures of 3 wickets off 4 overs in the finals helped him bag the Player of the Match award.

"It was a very special moment and I was bowling really well throughout the tournament. But I wanted to make a match-defining moment for a long time, and it came at the right time. it came when the team needed it the most, it came in the finals against Pakistan. And the world cup final was like a seesaw. During the speech after receiving the man of the match, I was pinching myself because it was the first world cup. People are going to remember," he said.

