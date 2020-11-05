Irfan Pathan Has 2 Completely Different Answers For Bowling To Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

After bidding adieu to international cricket, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is set to take the field again as he has been roped in by the Kandy Tuskers franchise in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).

As he gets ready to participate in the upcoming tournament, the veteran all-rounder has revealed what line & length he would have bowled to the 'Top-2' ODI batsmen i.e. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

'I would have bowled a'...: Irfan Pathan

"I agree that both of them are very good and as you rightly said the most devastating batsmen in the modern era. But I would have had my plans for both of them. "For starters, I would have bowled a 4-5th stump line to Virat and try to force him to play behind the square as he likes to play in front. For Rohit, I would have tried not to give any width whatsoever and even try to bowl bit fuller," said Pathan while speaking to ANI.

Irfan Pathan's illustrious cricketing career

Irfan Pathan is one of the top all-rounders in recent times to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his amazing swing and was also a very handy batsman as an opener, at number three and in the middle-overs. Irfan had first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous wins that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph.

He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game.

The Baroda-based cricketer called it a day from the game in January this year. Meanwhile, he went on to represent the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in the Road Safety World Series in March. The event had to be called off due to the global pandemic.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo will take on Galle in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 21. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals on December 10 and 11, 2020. The final will be played on December 13 with December 14 as a reserve day. The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

