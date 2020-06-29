Irfan Pathan Reveals What Makes Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma's Partnership Successful

Irfan Pathan has revealed why the camaraderie between Team India's star openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma has been successful in the last few years. Both Shikhar and Rohit have been arguably the best opening pair of this generation ever since they started opening the batting for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 that was won by the Men In Blue.

Irfan Pathan on Shikhar-Rohit's camaraderie

“We know Shikhar plays very freely. He gives time to Rohit Sharma. We all know how Rohit Sharma is able to change gears very quickly, but he takes time early on. In cricket, you need someone at the other end to understand your strengths and weaknesses", said Irfan while interacting on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. Shikhar understands when Rohit Sharma needs time, for at least a few overs to get himself going. So, he used to take the charge and I think that’s what makes him successful,” the veteran all-rounder added.“As soon as the spinners came and Rohit Sharma got settled, he took all the pressure away from Shikhar Dhawan, so that’s why the whole camaraderie really, really went on well for Team India for so many years,” the 2007 T20 World Cup winner further added.

Coming back to cricketing action, the 'Hitman' was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Dhawan on the other hand has been retained by Delhi Capitals who had finished third last season.

Both these players were also out of action for some time due to injury concerns. The southpaw had injured his shoulder while fielding during the series-deciding ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru earlier this year as a result of which not only could he come out to bat in the second innings but also ended up missing the away series against New Zealand that followed.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain had suffered a calf injury during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in February and had to limp off the field and eventually he could take no further part in that bilateral series.

