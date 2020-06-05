Rohit Sharma Recalls Shikhar Dhawan Fooling Tamim Iqbal By His Singing Abilities In 2015

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been arguably the best opening pair of this generation ever since they started opening the batting for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 that was won by the Men In Blue. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has revealed how Dhawan's singing skills literally left star Bangladesh batsmen Tamim Iqbal confused.

'We couldn't control our laughter': Rohit Sharma

During a recent Instagram live session with Shikhar Dhawan and India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal, Rohit recalled that bizarre incident when India had toured Bangladesh in 2015.

He said that both of them were fielding at slips. Sharma was standing at the first slip while, Shikhar was stationed at the third, and all of a sudden, 'Gabbar' started singing very loudly. He then mentioned that by the time the southpaw was singing, the bowler was already in his run-up and the batsman Tamim Iqbal, was left amazed as he had no idea where the noise was coming from.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then added that it might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field, they could not control their laughter as it was really funny.

India's tour of Bangladesh 2015

India had toured Bangladesh in 2015 for a one-off Test match that was followed by a three-match ODI series. The Test ended in a draw due to rain whereas, Bangladesh won the first two ODIs but the Men In Blue manage to salvage pride by winning the final match as the series ended 2-1.