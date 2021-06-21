Irfan Pathan Opens Up About Incredible Moment When Sourav Ganguly Apologised To Him

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders to have represented the country at the highest level. The southpaw had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his ability to swing the ball both ways and he was also a very handy batsman. Pathan had first burst onto the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he impressed one and all with his swing bowling.

Irfan Pathan reveals BCCI President Sourav Ganguly didn't want him to be in the team

Recently, the former all-rounder opened up on his debut tour and revealed how the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly didn't want him to be in the team. It is worth mentioning that Ganguly, who was renowned for backing youngsters, had his inhibitions about Pathan. While speaking on Star Sports during Day 3 of WTC Final 2021, Pathan revealed that Ganguly came to him and said that he didn't want him to be in the team.

The Baroda-based cricketer added that Ganguly thought that he was too young as a 19-year-old to be playing in Australia and that he would be challenged. However, Pathan went on to play three games on the tour and bagged four wickets which included a three-wicket haul in Syndey. The 36-year old stated that after the series, Ganguly had come to him and admitted his mistake.

Speaking about the same, Pathan added that Ganguly, who is the BCCI President, admitted that he was wrong in his views. He reiterated that Ganguly's confession really shocked him because very rarely does a skipper talk about the selection and then admit his mistake.

301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket 👍

2007 ICC World T20-winner 🏆

Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick 💪



Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020

Irfan Pathan career

The Irfan Pathan career was filled with illustrious wins that also include the ICC World T20 2007 triumph. He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game. The Baroda lad announced his international retirement in 2020 after representing his country in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He has notched 1105 Test runs, 1544 ODI runs and 172 T20I runs. Pathan also has 100 Test wickets, 173 ODI wickets and 28 T20I wickets to his name.

While Ganguly is currently the BCCI President, Irfan Pathan is set to continue in his role as a cricket pundit durng the IPL 2021 in September this year in the UAE.

IMAGE SOURCE: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM