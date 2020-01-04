Irfan Pathan Retires: All-rounder Picks His Favourite Moment And It’s Not The Hat-trick

Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, also known as the 'King of Swing' announced retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday at an event. The all-rounder said, "It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.” Pathan who is the first and the only bowler to pick a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match is also remembered for his Player of the Match spell against Pakistan in 2007 WT20 final which India won.

Pathan picks his favourite

Soon after his announcement, when the veteran all-rounder was asked which was his most favourite moment between the hat-trick and the 2007 World Cup final performance, Pathan picked the latter to be his favourite.

Pathan said, "I feel fans love the hat-trick more because the way ball swung that is a very rare sight that is why people love it. But it is special when you win the World Cup, it is everything. When we won the World Cup in 2007 and when your contribution in the final is significant then it is just cherry on the cake."

Teammates extend wishes to Pathan

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday reacted to 'King of Swing' Irfan Pathan's retirement announcement as he wished the all-rounder a great second innings. Singh called his former teammate a champion bowler and a 'fighter on the field' as he took to Twitter to extend his best wishes.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman wrote that it was such a joy to see Irfan Pathan evolve from an aspiring 17-year-old cricketer to a matured player at the highest level. Laxman then told Pathan that he can be very proud of what he has achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. The ex-batsman concluded by wishing the veteran pacer a very happy 2nd innings.

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 102 One Day Internationals and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012. In his cricketing career which lasted for almost a decade, Pathan was a part of many of India's famous triumphs which include the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04, ICC World T20 2007, the Australian tri-series in 2007-08, ICC Champions Trophy 2013, etc. He had played his last international match against South Africa in the ICC World T20 2012.

