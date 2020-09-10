Irfan Pathan Picks Youngsters To Watch Out In IPL, Confident That 'all 3 Will Do Well'

Skimming out the top young Indian players amongst the huge pool to watch out for in IPL 2020, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan chose two U-19 Team India players and a Jammu & Kashmir youngster to shine in the upcoming edition. With several eyes on the cash-rich tournament, the IPL has proved to be a significant platform for the youngsters. Several Indian cricketers including Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rishabh Pant have been scouted by Team India after their stellar performances in the IPL.

Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.whats your pick? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2020

The former Indian all-rounder, Pathan picked striking opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, leggie Ravi Bishnoi and Abdul Samad as the young talent to watch out for in the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE. Yashasvi Jaiswal shot up the ranks with his spectacular performances in the U-19 World Cup as the opening batsman. The youngster has been bought by Rajasthan Royals and will be a top contender for the spot of an opening batsman. While one side has been sealed by English batsman Jos Buttler, India's Robin Uthappa will fight it out with Jaiswal for the second spot.

Ravi Bishnoi was also a part of the brilliant U-19 Indian Team which landed just short of the silverware. The young leg-spinner weaved his magic of web leading India to the finale and also helped the young side put up a strong fight against Bangladesh. Bishnoi has been acquired by Kings XI Punjab led by KL Rahul. Under the mentorship of spin stalwart Anil Kumble, Bishnoi will look forward to weaving magic with an assist from the turning pitches in the UAE.

Irfan Pathan has had a closer look at Abdul Samad during his stint as a mentor with Jammu & Kashmir. Samad has been acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad and has a proven record in the domestic season. Samad averages close to 40 in his maiden first-class season. He has a strike rate of 136.36 and a prolific average of 40 in domestic T20 matches.

IPL 2020 schedule announced

With just 9 days to go for the IPL 2020, the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament has been announced. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Check the full schedule here.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

