Irfan Pathan Reckons It Will Be Strange If IPL 2020 Is Held Behind Closed Doors

Irfan Pathan has weighed in on the prospects of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being held behind closed doors. All the cricketing events have been canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been indefinitely suspended as of now.

'Marriage is incomplete without guests': Irfan Pathan

While speaking to a daily publication, Irfan went on to say that marriage is incomplete without guests. He had said this with reference to the cash-rich event being played behind closed doors and that too without the presence of the fans.

At the same time, the veteran all-rounder also added that marriages happen without guests as well. Furthermore, he added that even though people go for court marriages, but eventually marriages do happen. (The 2007 T20 World Cup winner reckons that the tournament must go on even if there is no participation from the crowd).

IPL 2020 set to be 'TV-only', earmarked for September-October window: Report

According to multiple media reports, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal recently stated that the board is set to host the IPL 2020, but is awaiting the ICC's decision of the T20 World Cup taking place during the same window. The official also stated that the tournament could take place in India or outside of it as well entirely or divided into two legs as in the case of the IPL 2014.

Sourav Ganguly hints at the commencement of IPL 2020

Last Thursday, it was learned that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind closed doors as well.

The letter further read that the fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. It also said that recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's tournament. So, they are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.

