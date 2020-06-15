MS Dhoni's Manager: After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, The Cricketer Is Very Morose

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's business manager Arun Pandey has said that the legendary cricketer is gutted after learning about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The young superstar was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on Sunday.

'Mahi is also very morose': Manager Arun Pandey

While speaking to ABP, Arun Pandey went on to say they all cannot even believe what has happened and that he is not in a position to express. At the same time, he also mentioned that MS Dhoni is also very morose and termed the incident as 'tragic'.

At the same time, Mahi's manager also added that Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him. Furthermore, Pandey also added that there are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Recalling the days when Rajput was shooting for 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', he said that the 'Kai Po Che' actor used to practice under the watchful eyes of former wicket-keeper batsman Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of MSD.

He also revealed that the late actor t had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week and even the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper himself was impressed to see his dedication to work.

Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in the Neeraj Pandey directed biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released in 2016. In the movie, he had mastered all of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's mannerisms to perfection including his trademark 'Helicopter Shot'. The movie was also a box-office success.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ: 'Young Actor Gone Too Soon': MS Dhoni's Childhood Coach On Sushant Rajput's Untimely Death