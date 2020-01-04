Irfan Pathan Retires: BCCI Pays Tribute To One Of Its Finest Left-arm Pacers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had come forward to wish Irfan Pathan after the veteran all-rounder had bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, BCCI congratulated Pathan on taking a Test hat-trick, in playing an instrumental role in Team India's ICC World T20 triumph in 2007 and for taking over 300 wickets in international cricket.

Read the tweet here:

Test hat-trick ✅

T20I World Championship triumph ✅

Over 300 wickets in international cricket ✅



We wish @IrfanPathan well as he retires from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/tkhwt2YxWc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

'You can be proud of what you have achieved': VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman came forward to congratulate Irfan Pathan. Both Laxman and Irfan have been a part of India's famous triumphs in the early 2000s which include the tied Test series against Australia Down Under in 2003/04 and the Pakistan tour that followed under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman wrote that it was such a joy to see Irfan Pathan evolve from an aspiring 17-year-old cricketer to a matured player at the highest level. Laxman then told Pathan that he can be very proud of what he has achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. The ex-batsman concluded by wishing the veteran pacer a very happy 2nd innings.

The illustrious cricketing career of Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 102 One Day Internationals and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012. In his cricketing career which lasted for almost a decade, Pathan was a part of many of India's famous triumphs which include the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04, ICC World T20 2007, the Australian tri-series in 2007-08, ICC Champions Trophy 2013, etc. He had played his last international match against South Africa in the ICC World T20 2012.

