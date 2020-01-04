'From First Over To First Day First Show': CSK Bids Adieu To Irfan Pathan As He Retires

Soon after Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, several teammates extended their best wishes to the veteran all-rounder for his second innings. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises whom Pathan played for also took to Twitter to thank him for his contributions.

'Super Farewell'

Chennai Super Kings, whom Irfan Pathan played for under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, remembered his hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2006 and wished him good for his future. Delhi Capitals, for whom he played between 2011-2013, tweeted, "One of India's finest left-arm swing bowlers of the modern era," and thanked him for his contributions.

One of India's finest left arm swing bowlers of the modern era!



Thank you for everything, @IrfanPathan. Wishing you a great 2nd innings in the journey of life

Super farewell to the only man who's claimed a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match! Here's wishing a smooth transition from the First Over Show to First Day First Show!

'Thank You for everything'

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday. The star of the 2007 T20 World Cup said, “It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.” Pathan who is also the first and only bowler to pick a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match added that he would keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes his place in domestic cricket.

Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 102 One Day Internationals and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012. In his cricketing career which lasted for almost a decade, Pathan was a part of many of India's famous triumphs which include the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04, ICC World T20 2007, the Australian tri-series in 2007-08, ICC Champions Trophy 2013, etc. He had played his last international match against South Africa in the ICC World T20 2012.

