Irfan Pathan Speaks On Jamia Violence, Says Safety Of Students Most Important

Former Indian national cricket team bowler Irfan Pathan has waded into the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed in the Parliament last week. Pathan expressed concern for the safety of the students of the Jamia Milia University, who were manhandled by the Delhi Police on Sunday evening.

'Concerned for the students'

In a tweet on Sunday evening, he said that the political blame game will go on forever but the country is concerned about the students.

Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country🇮🇳 is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 15, 2019

The Delhi Police had barged into the University's campus and entered the canteen, washrooms, library as well as the residential wing of the hostel. Many students were also beaten and many of them have been admitted to hospitals in New Delhi.

Pathan has been one of the very few celebrities who have raised the issue in any manner. Most celebrities have chosen to stayed away from the issue.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA. which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India. Protests have been going on in North East India since last week, with the government sending in military forces and also shutting down the Internet in the region.

Consequently, the protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

Many leaders have spoken up against the police actions with Punjab CM saying that he was “disturbed” by the reports of the protests in Delhi. He urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and PM Modi to bring the situation under control and appealed them to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

