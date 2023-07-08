Irfan Pathan teases Sourav Ganguly after spotting a huge error on eve of 'Dada's' birthday

After Mahinder Singh Dhoni's birthday yesterday, the cricket world is celebrating the special day of another former captain of India. Sourav Ganguly, who took India to significant heights under his leadership, has turned 51 today and on the occasion dropped a video on his social media containing stills of his playing days. While the ex-president of BCCI is known to have a shrewd eye for detail, this time he made a little error. Ganguly's former bowling spearhead Irafan Pathan pointed out the inaccuracy in the moving visual in a comical way and might have left many rolling over the floor.

3 things you need to know:

Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 51st birthday today

Ganguly captained India from 2000 to 2005

Ganguly is arguably the most successful captain of Team India

Sourav Ganguly posts a special post on the eye of his birthday

Wishes have been pouring in on the red-letter-day of Sourav Ganguly. However, before the spree began, the birthday boy himself took to social media and delivered a post that made fans nostalgic. The visuals brought back memories of the time when Ganguly used to rule the pitch. While the post was perfect in every way based on the message it carried, there contained a blemish that was observed by Irfan Pathan.

The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... pic.twitter.com/8erK12kK0a — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 7, 2023

Irfan Pathan spots himself in "Dadi's" video

In the 1.21-minute brief video, several of Ganguly's pictures were compiled, highlighting some of the iconic moments of his legendary career. But in the short visual, there came a split second when it was not the protagonist that was showcased, rather a misunderstood version of him came to the screen. It was none other than Irfan Pathan.

Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment 🤗 pic.twitter.com/odsj2aa5En — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2023

The former India pacer took notice of himself in the video and passed a troll on his captain. "Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment." writes Pathan after finding himself.