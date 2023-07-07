Last Updated:

Sourav Ganguly Drops Emotional Video On His Storied Career, It Might Leave You Teary-eyed

One the eve of his 51st birthday, Former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly shared a heartwarming video on Twitter to tease his followers.

Anirban Sarkar
Sourav Ganguly drops emotional video on his storied career, it might make you teary-eyed

Sourav Ganguly to celebrate his 51st birthday on 8th July (Image: ANI)


Indian cricket has seen a lot of highs and lows as it has undergone a major evolution in the last few years. Sourav Ganguly might not have won a major ICC trophy for India but the former Indian skipper started the revolution which was later taken forward by the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

3 things you need to know

  • Sourav Ganguly was the president of BCCI for a few years
  • He is currently the director of cricket at the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals
  • Sourav Ganguly is famous for his shirt-wavering moment at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the Natwest series

Sourav Ganguly shared a heartfelt video on the eve of his 51st birthday

Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on 8th July, a day after MS Dhoni's birthday. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain still holds a special place among his fans and there are expected to be special arrangements in place. Ahead of that, the former left-handed batsman shared a video from his official Twitter account to tease people ahead of his birthday. 

Read More: 'India kept on winning': Sourav Ganguly cleverly takes a jibe at Pakistan over 'quality'

The video is a compilation of some of his special innings in the blue jersey and it has created a stir on social media as the video already has garnered more than 60000 views on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens found a way to convey their wish to the former Indian opener as loads of comments poured in from all over the world.

 A brief look at Sourav Ganguly's career

Ganguly was at the helm of the Indian Cricket board but his tenure saw a number of controversies including his tug of war with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Virat stepped down as the captain of the Indian team but later Ganguly made a claim that the BCCI had requested the 34-year-old not to leave the leadership role.

Read More: Sourav Ganguly makes huge World Cup statement about Kohli and Rohit; 'I only believe in..'

Ganguly had a decorated career as he amassed over 7000 runs in Test and accumulated 11363 runs in 300 ODI innings. He didn't play a single T20I match for the men in Blue but was heavily involved in the IPL as he donned the KKR and Pune Warriors India subsequently.

