Sourav Ganguly Drops Emotional Video On His Storied Career, It Might Leave You Teary-eyed

Sourav Ganguly to celebrate his 51st birthday on 8th July (Image: ANI)
Indian cricket has seen a lot of highs and lows as it has undergone a major evolution in the last few years. Sourav Ganguly might not have won a major ICC trophy for India but the former Indian skipper started the revolution which was later taken forward by the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on 8th July, a day after MS Dhoni's birthday. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain still holds a special place among his fans and there are expected to be special arrangements in place. Ahead of that, the former left-handed batsman shared a video from his official Twitter account to tease people ahead of his birthday.
The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... pic.twitter.com/8erK12kK0a— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 7, 2023
The video is a compilation of some of his special innings in the blue jersey and it has created a stir on social media as the video already has garnered more than 60000 views on the micro-blogging site.
Netizens found a way to convey their wish to the former Indian opener as loads of comments poured in from all over the world.
Ganguly was at the helm of the Indian Cricket board but his tenure saw a number of controversies including his tug of war with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Virat stepped down as the captain of the Indian team but later Ganguly made a claim that the BCCI had requested the 34-year-old not to leave the leadership role.
Ganguly had a decorated career as he amassed over 7000 runs in Test and accumulated 11363 runs in 300 ODI innings. He didn't play a single T20I match for the men in Blue but was heavily involved in the IPL as he donned the KKR and Pune Warriors India subsequently.