Sourav Ganguly Drops Emotional Video On His Storied Career, It Might Leave You Teary-eyed

Indian cricket has seen a lot of highs and lows as it has undergone a major evolution in the last few years. Sourav Ganguly might not have won a major ICC trophy for India but the former Indian skipper started the revolution which was later taken forward by the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

3 things you need to know

Sourav Ganguly was the president of BCCI for a few years

He is currently the director of cricket at the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals

Sourav Ganguly is famous for his shirt-wavering moment at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the Natwest series

Sourav Ganguly shared a heartfelt video on the eve of his 51st birthday

Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on 8th July, a day after MS Dhoni's birthday. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain still holds a special place among his fans and there are expected to be special arrangements in place. Ahead of that, the former left-handed batsman shared a video from his official Twitter account to tease people ahead of his birthday.

The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... pic.twitter.com/8erK12kK0a — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 7, 2023

The video is a compilation of some of his special innings in the blue jersey and it has created a stir on social media as the video already has garnered more than 60000 views on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens found a way to convey their wish to the former Indian opener as loads of comments poured in from all over the world.

A brief look at Sourav Ganguly's career

Ganguly was at the helm of the Indian Cricket board but his tenure saw a number of controversies including his tug of war with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Virat stepped down as the captain of the Indian team but later Ganguly made a claim that the BCCI had requested the 34-year-old not to leave the leadership role.

Ganguly had a decorated career as he amassed over 7000 runs in Test and accumulated 11363 runs in 300 ODI innings. He didn't play a single T20I match for the men in Blue but was heavily involved in the IPL as he donned the KKR and Pune Warriors India subsequently.