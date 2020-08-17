'Be Careful': Irfan Pathan Urges Bowlers To Beware Of MS Dhoni In IPL 2020

Irfan Pathan has urged bowlers to watch out for Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League after the legendary cricketer has finally bid adieu to international cricket. Even though he won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will also be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after that heart-breaking semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019.

'All the bowlers, be careful': Irfan Pathan

“When it comes to playing in the IPL, I think all the bowlers, even the players who have retired, guys like me as well, they will be very happy not to have to bowl to MS Dhoni, because he is going to go with full flow. I am really looking forward to it, and all the bowlers, be careful,” said the veteran all-rounder while speaking to India Today.

Meanwhile, the CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the IPL 2020 that will be played from September 19 to November 10. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

All the players who are participating in the cash-rich tournament will need to reach UAE 25 days before the event and keep themselves quarantined as a part of the safety protocol.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India. The tournament was won by the Kolkata Knight Riders who had edged past Kings XI Punjab in a nerve-wracking final over.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

