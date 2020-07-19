Irfan Pathan 'worried' For Pacers, Reiterates Need For Efficient Injury Management

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan sounded a warning to pacers, asking them to be careful post the resumption of cricket after over a three-month-long hiatus following the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier too, Irfan Pathan had warned the Indian team's support staff about the injury management and its efficient management once the game resumes. The World cup-winning all0-rounder expressed his concern for the pacers and predicted that they would require a minimum of four to six weeks before they 'get themselves going'. Irfan Pathan once again reiterated the need for the team to pull off its injury management and that spinners and batsmen were less vulnerable as compared to the fast bowlers.

READ | Vaughan Throws His Weight Behind Sibley, Says He's Right For 'flamboyant' England Team

Irfan Pathan warns pacers

"To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers," said Pathan, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, on Star Sports. "Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves. It's a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs. "Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen," he added.

READ | What Happened To Harmeet Singh? Deccan Chargers' IPL 2009 Star Falls Off The Radar

Irfan Pathan warns Indian management about injuries

"Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers," Pathan, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. "In a squad of 15, every team has 4 to 6 bowlers. Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while," he said.

READ | Nine Bangladesh Cricketers To Resume Individual Training From Sunday

India to tour Australia in November

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

READ | New Ethics Code To End Multiple Roles For Individuals In Pakistan Cricket

(With PTI inputs)