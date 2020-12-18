Irfan Pathan's Tweet On Mohammad Amir Makes Fans Predict British Citizenship For Pak Pacer

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, December 17. The cricketer, who is only 28 years of age, played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 49 T20Is for his national side since his debut in 2009. Mohammad Amir also recently competed at the Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season, where his side Galle Gladiators lost to Jaffna Stallions in the final.

PCB confirms Mohammad Amir retirement

Mohammad Amir retirement: Irfan Pathan believes Amir has “lots of cricket” left in him

Just a few hours after the Mohammad Amir retirement update, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and lauded the Pakistani pacer. Pathan, who played for Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020 season, recently faced Amir in the tournament. The all-rounder believes that the Pakistani speedster still has much to offer on a cricket field. The veteran cricketer still extended his best wishes for Mohammad Amir for his life beyond retirement.

Just faced this guy @iamamirofficial in the recent concluded #Lpl must say lots of cricket left in him. Bowling well as ever. Wish him well for future #amirretires — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 17, 2020

Apparently, Irfan Pathan’s tweet prompted many fans to come up with their theories behind Mohammad Amir’s retirement. Some of them claimed that Amir will now be applying for British citizenship, despite him being jailed there for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, due to having a British-origin wife. The same fans were also of the opinion that the cricketer should utilise the British citizenship as a means to compete in future Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, much like how former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood once did.

Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Irfan Pathan’s viewpoint on Mohammad Amir retirement.

Sab drama hai sir IPL main aane ke liye 🇬🇧uk ki citizenship laker jese azhar mehmood aaya tha — Awadhesh meena (@Awadheshmeena2) December 17, 2020

Aamir should try for IPL. Pakistan doesn’t respect him — yesman (@Zohaib84375286) December 17, 2020

aamir must start his career in IPL as a british player — khurram iqbal (@khurramiqbal7) December 17, 2020

He is a gem. Needed to be especially taken care of. Unfortunate. Amir bhai ipl khelne aa jao. — Satyan Israni (@MurgMakhaniRox) December 18, 2020

I don't think Amir will be selected to play for England at national level given his age and England's many choices. However,He can play county cricket to earn money and can get English nationality and play in IPL aswell — Israr (@Israr67118543) December 17, 2020

Who is Mohammad Amir wife?

Mohammad Amir's wife's name is Narjis Khan. Interestingly, Narjis is also a British citizen, who is a lawyer in profession as she played a major role in fighting for Amir when he was jailed in the UK. The two married in 2016 and they have two daughters together.

Mohammad Amir stats in international cricket

The Mohammad Amir stats in international cricket makes for a short yet staggering read. Across all his international appearances, as mentioned earlier, the left-arm speedster managed to collect 259 wickets. He was an instrumental figure for Pakistan in their 2009 T20 World Cup-winning line-up as well as one of the game-changers of the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 live updates

Mohammad Amir was ignored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for Pakistan’s touring panel in their ongoing trip to New Zealand. The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 live action went underway on Friday at Auckland’s Eden Park with the first of three T20I matches. At the time of publishing, the visitors had piled up 153-9 off their overs. In response, NZ were at 111-4 in the 15th over.

Image source: Irfan Pathan and ICC Instagram

