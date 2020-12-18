Shoaib Akhtar Challenges Waqar Younis Indirectly With Tweet On Mohammad Amir's Retirement?

In a nation like Pakistan, there are several young fast bowlers who have struggled to establish themselves in the side despite their capabilities. The potency of the players has never been a concern, however, methods undertaken to groom them for the highest level have often come under scrutiny. The curious case of Mohammad Amir also suggests the same and Shoaib Akhtar has an interesting proposition for the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding it.

Mohammad Amir retirement: Shoaib Akhtar wants to train the left-arm bowler

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has been quite vocal about his displeasure regarding the whole Mohammad Amir retirement fiasco. According to the 45-year-old, there are several aspects because of which the left-arm quick could not live up to his potential. For the unaware, 28-year-old Mohammad Amir shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Amir had claimed that he is not comfortable playing under the current management and also revealed that he was 'mentally tortured' by them. The cricketer's career has been filled with controversies since he debuted for the Pakistan team. He also had to serve a five-yea-ban on accounts of spot-fixing, and his recent issues with the management could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the star. While many believe that Mohammad Amir will not don the national colours again, Shoaib Akhtar has a contrasting take.

Akhtar took to his Twitter account, where he expressed his desire of taking Mohammad Amir under his wing. According to the ex-cricketer, he can help the left-arm bowler to turn things around on the field. This could very well be a subtle dig at Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis. The star cricketer on his YouTube channel had also spoken about how Waqar Younis did not handle the likes of Mohammad Amir efficiently.

Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 17, 2020

The Pakistan cricket fans had high hopes from Mohammad Amir, considering his emphatic arrival in the side. The player did give several memorable performances and also was instrumental in Pakistan winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. However, a form slump led to his exclusion from the team, and his last international appearance came in a T20I match against England earlier this year. Surprisingly, the player could not find a place in the squad for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series.

Mohammad Amir stats in international cricket

The lanky pace bowler has represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches and has picked up 199 wickets. He shockingly announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in 2019 and was also criticized for the same. When it comes to limited-overs cricket, Amir has 81 ODI wickets to his name in 61 matches along with 59 T20I wickets in 50 appearances.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020

The two teams will battle it out in three T20Is, which will be followed by two Test matches in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, December 18. The match commenced at 11:30 AM (IST).

Image source: Shoaib Akhtar Twitter

