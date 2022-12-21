Ishan Kishan Gives Admirable Reaction When Asked To Sign Above MS Dhoni's Autograph; WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recently garnered headlines after he refused to sign above MS Dhoni's autograph when a fan asked him to do so on the back of his phone. The incident occurred after the Ranji Trophy game between Jharkhand and Kerala at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. After the match, a fan approached Ishan, who had smashed a century in the first innings, and asked him to sign the back of his phone. As Ishan was about to sign, he realised that there was an autograph of former India captain MS Dhoni on the back of the fan's phone.

At first, Ishan refused to sign on the back of the phone and requested the fan to give him something else to sign. However, upon further insistence from the fan, Ishan eventually gave up and signed at the bottom of Dhoni's autograph. Before signing the phone, Ishan told the fan that he cannot sign above Dhoni's autograph as he has not reached that stage yet. Both Ishan and Dhoni hail from Jharkhand and have played as wicketkeeper-batsman for India. While Dhoni has retired from international cricket, Ishan has just begun his career with the Indian cricket team.

"How can I sign above Mahi bhai's signature? He's asking me to sign above Mahi bhai's signature. We have not reached the stage yet," Ishan can be heard telling the fan in the now-viral video.

Ishan grabs headlines with ODI double ton

Ishan was all over the news a few days ago when he smashed a double century during the first ODI against Bangladesh. Ishan smashed 210 off just 131 balls to become only the fourth Indian batter to breach the 200-run mark in ODI cricket. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma in the exclusive list. This was the fastest double century in ODI cricket by any batter in the world. Ishan broke the record of West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Ishan's double hundred helped India win the match by a massive margin of 227 runs.

Ishan's performance in the game led to people calling for his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad for next year's World Cup. Cricket lovers in India want Ishan to replace Shikhar Dhawan as an opener. It would be interesting to see if Ishan can secure a place in the Indian squad for the 2023 World Cup based on the double hundred he smashed against Bangladesh.

Image: ANI/YouTube