Ishan Kishan's Father & Coach React After 24-year-old Scores Blitzkrieg 200 Vs Bangladesh

Team India's opening batsman Ishan Kishan was on fire on December 10 as he broke several records by smacking the fastest-ever double hundred against Bangladesh. The 24-year-old got to this historic milestone in just 126 deliveries and in the process also shattered Chris Gayle's record of scoring the fastest double-hundred.

The legendary West Indies batsman had gotten to this score in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Following Kishan's exploits, his father and coach gave their reactions.

Ishan Kishan's father & coach react to 24-year-old's milestone

While speaking to ANI about his son's historic milestone, Pranav Kumar Pandey said, "Glad that he performed so well today. I hope he consistently keeps playing well & makes India win." Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan's coach, Uttam Mazumdar, added, "Ishan played really well and his performance has boosted the morale of Team India for the upcoming 2023 World Cup."

Even though Kishan seemingly got his place in the starting line-up of India against Bangladesh because of an injury to full-time captain Rohit Sharma, he definitely left a mark with his blitzkrieg double hundred. With the 24-year-old making a statement, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan's place in the starting line-up could be in jeopardy after he delivered yet another below-par performance. The 37-year-old only scored three runs from eight balls before he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

'Could have gotten to 300': Ishan Kishan

After being dismissed for 210 runs, Ishan Kishan told the interviewer in his post-innings interview that he could have also scored 300 as it was an excellent wicket to bat on. "The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also," said the 24-year-old.

Kishan then thanked former Team India captain Virat Kohli for helping him keep his calm by adding, "Batting with Virat bhai, he has such a good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity."