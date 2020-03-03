Ishan Porel Can Dismiss Virat Kohli On Current Form Easily: Bengal Coach Arun Lal

Bengal defeated Karnataka by 174 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday and stormed into the final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. Bengal pacer Ishan Porel wreaked havoc in Karnataka’s first innings by claiming 5-39 from 13 overs. He picked up another two wickets in the second innings to halt Karnataka’s run-chase.

Bengal vs Karnataka: Arun Lal claims Ishan Porel can dismiss Virat Kohli based on current form

Ishan Porel ended the semi-final clash against Karnataka with match-figures of 7-97. Among his seven victims, 21-year old Porel also dismissed Team India regular KL Rahul with a sharp, inswinging delivery. Heaping praise on the youngster, Bengal coach and former Indian cricketer Arun Lal said that he is in great form and can bowl deliveries that can dismiss batsmen like KL Rahul and even Virat Kohli. Lal added that Ishan Porel does not have the tendency to give away many runs and has the ability to test batsmen at all times.

While speaking with the reporters, the Bengal coach credited his match-winning spell of 5-39 in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. He also remembered his earlier spell of 4-50 against Andhra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He believed that the Bengal pacer has the potential to become an asset for Team India in limited-overs formats.

IPL 2020: Ishan Porel joins Kings XI Punjab

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) auction, Ishan Porel was purchased by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at his base price of ₹20 lakh. In the franchise, he will be joining the likes of KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, one can expect Ishan Porel to bowl at Virat Kohli when KXIP collides against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14.

