Virat Kohli Needs To Be Wary Of Weakening Eyesight After Poor NZ Series: Kapil Dev

Team India slumped to a seven-wicket defeat in Christchurch to concede the Test series 0-2 in favour of New Zealand. Throughout the series, the Indian batsmen succumbed to the pace and swing of New Zealand bowlers. They surrendered meekly in difficult foreign conditions. Virat Kohli’s form turned out to be one of the biggest factors behind India’s struggles. The Indian captain could manage only 38 runs in two Tests.

Kapil Dev’s advice for Virat Kohli after defeat in New Zealand

Former Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev believes that Virat Kohli’s eyesight may have been affected due to his age. While speaking with a leading Indian news channel, Kapil Dev said that the eyesight of any cricketer can get affected when they reach a certain age. He believed that Virat Kohli is fully capable of flicking swinging deliveries for boundaries. However, due to his deteriorating eyesight, he failed to read swing properly and was dismissed cheaply in all four innings of the New Zealand series.

The former cricketer also had some words of advice for the present Indian captain. Dev said that Virat Kohli should start practising more and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season could be of immense help for the prolific run-scoring batsman. Kapil Dev also cited examples of former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Viv Richards who had to face similar difficulties in their careers.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to lead RCB

In the upcoming IPL 2020, Virat Kohli will once again be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹17 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

