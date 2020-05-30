Ishant Sharma Reveals Why He Had To Borrow Zaheer Khan's Shoes Before His ODI Debut

Ishant Sharma revealed why he had to borrow iconic pacer and his senior Zaheer Khan's shoes during his ODI debut in 2007. At the same time, he also recalled the adversities he had to face before he finally got his maiden ODI cap.

'I borrowed shoes from Zaheer Khan': Ishant Sharma



During an interview with a news daily, Ishant went on to say that he was waiting for his luggage and he called his manager who had told him that the luggage would come directly to his room. The veteran pacer then mentioned he was excited after hearing that facility as they had to carry their luggage in Ranji matches.



The bowler then added that the then Indian skipper Rahul Dravid had come and asked him why he was not bowling to which Sharma replied by saying that he was waiting for his shoes much to Dravid's disbelief. He then had to explain his skipper that he had kept his luggage in the flight, but it had not yet reached him. The Indian captain then asked the fast bowler how he was going to play the match the following which left him stunned. Ishant said he had no choice, but had to borrow Zaheer Khan's shoes and that is how he had played his first ODI match.

Ishant Sharma on his maiden ODI call-up



Recalling his maiden ODI call-up, the Test specialist went on to say that he was selected for the Test series in England and not for the ODI series in Ireland that had preceded. Furthermore, he added that he had got a call while he was chilling at home and was informed he had to come and play the ODI series in Ireland and then mentioned that when he had reached the country, it was so cold there. The 2013 Champions Trophy winner then revealed that at least seven people had fallen ill that included the likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and RP Singh due to the change of weather conditions.

