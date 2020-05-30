Ex-BCCI Treasurer Says Indian Cricket Still Needs Legendary Stumper MS Dhoni's Services

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has still got a lot to offer to Indian cricket. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

'One of the finest minds in the game': Anirudh Chaudhry



During an interview with a daily publication, Anirudy Chaudhry went on to say that MS Dhoni is fit and he is the best wicketkeeper in India and one of the finest minds in the game. He then mentioned that during a match one would see the veteran stumper asking a player to move to his right, and then to the left and even though the player would end up standing in the same place, but the idea is to make him alert as that player's mind might have been wavering a bit before that. The former BCCI Treasurer then added that had he been the decision-maker, then he would have had the legendary cricketer in the team.

'You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee



Earlier, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee during his interview with a news daily went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career. He further added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.

Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.



