Ishant Sharma's Comic Take On 'Dolly Parton Challenge' Leaves Fans In Splits

Social media has been infiltrated with the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' recently as celebrities throughout the globe have been sharing their own versions of the viral meme challenge. The theme of the challenge is to post a collage of four pictures that show different sides of a person, according to the target audience they are catering to. Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma joined in on the challenge and shared his own version of the 'Dolly Parton Challenge'.

Viral meme challenge: Ishant Sharma will be staying away from Tinder

Ishant Sharma posted a hilarious picture for the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' to his Instagram where he showed four different versions of himself for four different sites. While Sharma would appear professional on LinkedIn, he would appear social on his Facebook, and very travel-curious on Instagram. The real twist came in Ishant's Tinder photo where he would use a photo of his wedding day. Sharma hilariously mentioned how he has a wife and how she would not be pleased if Sharma joined popular dating site, Tinder. Here is the funny post.

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently playing the NZ vs IND series, had also taken to Instagram to post his version of the challenge and here is the post.

Ishant Sharma nurses his injury after impressive 2019

Ishant Sharma is currently out of action and injured after he sustained an injury in a Ranji Trophy 2019/20 encounter between Delhi and Vidarbha. In 2019, Sharma made a grand comeback into Test cricket and ended the year on a high note as he became part of the deadly Indian pace trio of Mohammed Shami, himself, and Umesh Yadav. During Bangladesh's tour of India 2019/20, he was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four innings. He will be playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 along the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

