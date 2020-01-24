IPL 2020: From Rohit Sharma To Mohsin Khan; Salaries Of All Mumbai Indians Players

Mumbai Indians are statistically the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team, which has a habit of winning the trophy in alternate editions, kept the tradition alive by winning its fourth IPL trophy in 2019 after its win in 2017. One factor that is very evident between Mumbai's first trophy in 2013 and its fourth in 2019 is that the team has believed in its core members. While most of the Mumbai Indians remained unchanged ahead of IPL 2020, the team added the likes of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile to their squad. Here are the salaries of all the players in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

MI Team 2020: Player salaries

Rohit Sharma

The batsman from India will continue to captain MI and will be paid ₹15 crores.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹11 crores.

Krunal Pandya

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹8.80 crores.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

The Australian bowler will be paid ₹8 crores.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians becomes most followed IPL team on Instagram with 4 million followers

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹7 crores.

Ishan Kishan

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹6.2 crores.

Kieron Pollard

The West-Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹5.40 crores.

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer will be paid ₹3.20 crores.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹3.20 crores.

Quinton de Kock

The South-African wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹2.80 crores.

Chris Lynn

The Australian batsman will be paid ₹2 crores.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith counts on this Rajasthan Royals youngster to take the trophy home this IPL

Lasith Malinga

The Sri-Lankan bowler will be paid ₹2 crores.

Sherfane Rutherford

The West Indian bowler will be paid ₹2 crores.

Rahul Chahar

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹1.90 crores.

Mitchell McClenaghan

The New Zealand bowler will be paid ₹1 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹80 lakhs.

Dhawal Kulkarni

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹80 lakhs.

Jayant Yadav

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs.

Saurabh Tiwary

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹50 lakhs.

Anukul Roy

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Aditya Tare

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Digvijay Deshmukh

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Prince Balwant Rai Singh

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Mohsin Khan

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

ALSO READ | IPL: Michael Vaughan sarcastically asked by Twitterati to pay Tom Banton's KKR salary