'It is hugely irritating': Harsha Bhogle spots India's 'major problem' before World Cup

India's squad for the Asia Cup has been announced as an 18-member contingent will travel to Sri Lanka for the continental championship. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have not been included in the squad while Tilak Varma is the surprising inclusion. The tournament will start on 30th August.

3 things you need to know

Indian will play all of their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka

An 18 member contingent has been selected for the purpose

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team

Harsha Bhogle points out a massive loophole in India's squad

There have been severe rumours regarding the squad selection for the Asia Cup but under the strict watch of the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, India do have a competent squad at their disposal and they will be one of the favourites in the competition. As confirmed by Agarkar this crop of players will only be in contention for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

India is hosting World Cup solely for the first time and they will be banking on their home comfort as they haven't been able to lift an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy triumph back in 2013. Ahead of the World Cup Eminent commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out a massive loophole. He insisted that it's a huge problem for the Indians that a batsman cannot bowl overs and a bowler cannot score runs.

"It is hugely irritating, and a major problem, that none of the batters can give you overs and the bowlers hardly give you any runs. Eventually, bowlers win you tournaments and India's best bet with the options available is to play on tracks where the ball stops a bit."

It is hugely irritating, and a major problem, that none of the batters can give you overs and the bowlers hardly give you any runs. Eventually, bowlers win you tournaments and India's best bet with the options available is to play on tracks where the ball stops a bit. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 21, 2023

India's squad for the Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson