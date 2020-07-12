Sourav Ganguly Highlights The Importance Of IPL, Says 'It Should Be Looked At Positively'

Sourav Ganguly has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only important for India but also for the rest of the world. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were all set to lock horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly said that they were eyeing a September-November window to host the IPL 2020 should the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year be canceled.

'It should be looked at positively': Sourav Ganguly

While speaking to a news channel, Ganguly went on to say he reckons that it should be looked at positively by everyone because it’s not just India making it, the others (rest of the world) are also making it and that the IPL funds boards as well. Dada then added that they give 10 or 20 percent of the income to be distributed among all the boards and so, it is not just BCCI taking every penny or every pie of whatever, but it is also shared as well.

'IPL important for Indian cricket': Sourav Ganguly

In an Instagram Live Session with Vikrant Gupta, the BCCI President confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it is difficult to say which will be India's first international series after the COVID forced break and highlighted that the BCCI is monitoring things monthly.

Ganguly had also added that if the T20 World Cup is canceled, then the BCCI will try everything to stage the IPL in India as it is important for Indian cricket.

READ: Rashid Latif Asks Sourav Ganguly To Focus On IPL And Indian Cricket Instead Of Asia Cup

(Image Courtesy: AP)