'It Took Me 40+ Hours To...': Virat Kohli Makes Ardent Fan's Day In Chennai - WATCH

IND vs AUS: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is underway, and the Indian Cricket Team will be playing their first match of the competition against Australia on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Rohit Sharma and his team will be looking for India's first ICC trophy in 10 years, and an ODI World Cup being hosted at home adds more advantage and motivation for the players to win the prestigious trophy.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli led India in the last ODI World Cup in 2019

IND vs AUS match will be played this Sunday in MA Chidambaram Stadium

Also Read: Rachin Ravindra And Devon Conway Celebrate NZ Win Over ENG In World Cup Opener - Watch

Virat Kohli makes a day of a fan in Chennai

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli delighted the crowds assembled at the team hotel in Chennai by kindly signing autographs. For their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, Kohli and the rest of the team are working hard to get ready.

Several social media platforms have seen a video of this endearing exchange become viral very rapidly. India's newest training uniforms are on display as Kohli signs photos that ardent supporters have brought of him. For those who were fortunate enough to get a peek of the cricket superstar, it was definitely a memorable occasion.

Notably, when Kohli met Srinivas, a young fan in Chennai, he made a very kind gesture. Srinivas had laboriously drawn a portrait of Virat Kohli. When Kohli saw this extraordinary effort, he came up to him, signed the painting, and spoke to him in a sincere and humble manner. In addition, he snapped a picture with Srinivas, who had spent more than 40 hours painting the portrait of his favourite cricket player. The fan was ecstatic after this touching experience. Srinivas said the following in a video that the Indian Cricket Team's official account posted on Instagram:

I’m Srinivas, I’m here I’m from Chennai I’m studying Graphic designing I came here to buy tickets but eventually I met Virat Kohli and he signed on this Yeah, I drew it myself, it took me 40+ hours to draw this I was super anxious, he came straight into me I felt like am I dreaming? I was like, he came towards me and asked do you want me to sign the portrait? I was like yes sir sure and I asked him for a picture and he said sure sure come let’s take a picture I’ve to tell one thing he may be in serious mood but off the field but off the field he is super real human and is very kind, he is super kind I became his fan just for his cover drive, and that cover drive made me draw this. I wish all the 15 players good luck

Also Read: I was not expecting to bat at No.3, but it gave me license to express: Rachin Ravindra

ICC OD World Cup 2023: 15-member squad of the Indian Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.