Rachin Ravindra And Devon Conway Celebrate NZ Win Over ENG In World Cup Opener - Watch

ENG vs NZ: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 started with New Zealand hammering the defending champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Black Caps won the toss and decided to bowl first, and their decision was wise as Jos Buttler's England managed to post 282/9 in 50 overs. It was a comfortable win for the Black Caps, thanks to the partnership of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who helped New Zealand win the tournament opener by nine wickets.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets

NZ chased the target of 283 runs in 36.2 overs

England bowlers struggled against New Zealand’s Conway and Rachin

Also Read: I was not expecting to bat at No.3, but it gave me license to express: Rachin Ravindra

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led New Zealand to victory

New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2019 ODI World Cup, defeated the defending champions, England, in the opening match of the 2023 tournament. England managed to score 282/9 after Joe Root hit 77 runs off 86 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow, who scored 33 runs, and Jos Buttler, who scored 43 runs, aided him. Matt Henry was New Zealand's outstanding bowler, taking three crucial wickets while conceding 48 runs.

New Zealand responded by demonstrating their batting skills, headed by strong performances from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway anchored the inning with 152 runs off 121 balls, including 19 fours and three sixes. Ravindra was impressive, scoring 123 runs off 96 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. Their collaboration set the tone for New Zealand's chase, as they easily reached the target.

New Zealand cruised to a 9-wicket victory in 36.2 overs. This overwhelming performance in their first encounter sets a promising tone for New Zealand's World Cup campaign.

Also Read: Major setback! Shubman Gill likely to be ruled out in India's World Cup opener against Australia

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra celebrated their success

Rachin Ravindra's outstanding batting performance earned him the well-deserved 'Player of the Match' honour. After the match, the catering staff of the Narendra Modi Stadium treated the Black Caps with a chocolate cake for the centurions as the post-match celebrations started. Devon and Rachin were seen cutting a cake and were given a round of applause for their batting performance against England.

New Zealand's comfortable victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup opener will undoubtedly enhance their confidence as they progress in the tournament. England, on the other hand, will need to recuperate and return stronger in their future encounters.