'It’s a team sports': Harbhajan Singh silences fan acclaiming MS Dhoni for 2007 T20 WC win

Why you’re reading this: After India's crushing loss to Australia in the WTC Final, fans began to highlight the impact that former India captain MS Dhoni once had as a leader. Harbhajan Singh, who encountered a fan's tweet on the subject, expressed his counter-statement. The bone of contention became India's historic victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

3 things you need to know

On Sunday, India lost the WTC Final to Australia by 209 runs

The loss did not land well among the fans, who then recalled the era of MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh, who read a Tweet of a fan mentioning the role of Dhoni, retorted the post, expressing his counter opinion

Also Read | 'Based On That, We Will Decide': Rohit Sharma Shares Plan For Next WTC Cycle After Heavy Defeat

Harbhajan Singh silences fan acclaiming MS Dhoni for 2007 T20 WC win

As any loss compels the followers to recollect the glory of the past, something similar of the sort is in place at this point too, as fans began to relive an illustrious chapter from the past. MS Dhoni became a trending name on social media instantly after the defeat. As tweets on Dhoni became prevalent, one such crossed paths with former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took note of it and expressed his contradictory remarks.

Harbhajan Singh, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings around cricket, dwelled on a fan's post which came after India's overbearing loss in the WTC Final of 2023. The fan reflected on the past and brought out India's T20 World Cup win of 2007, which marked the start of MS Dhoni's reign at the helm. The user entirely credited Dhoni for India's glory, which Singh disapproved of.

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… https://t.co/pFaxjkXkWV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2023

According to Singh, Dhoni did not win the trophy alone, as he had the camaraderie of 10 other men with him. He also shed light on the fact that cricket is a team game where the side wins together and loses together. Further, Singh paid heed to the disparity between India and other cricketing nations by expressing that in India captain is credited with a win, whereas in Australia and other nations, the entire team gets the acknowledgement.

India lost the WTC Final

On Day 5 of the eminent India vs Australia WTC Final, India's batting crumbled in the first hour, and could not see the light of the post-lunch session. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the match by 209 runs. The defeat brought heavy criticism to Team India and from wayward bowling on Day 1 to batting collapse in both the innings, every department is among the discussion topics of the cricket community.

Also Read | 'He Looked Threatening': Pat Cummins Picks His Favourite Aussie Pacer After WTC 2023 Final