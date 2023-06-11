'Can't Make Excuses': Coach Dravid Doesn't Mince Words After India's Defeat In WTC Final

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, openly acknowledged Australia's superior performance and deserving victory in the Final of the World Test Championship 2023. Dravid emphasized that there were no excuses or complaints from their side and instead congratulated the Australian team. Australia defeated India by 209 runs to win their maiden WTC title.

He accepted that Australia outplayed India consistently over the course of five days. Dravid stressed the importance of self-reflection, stating that the team should focus on identifying areas for improvement and striving to get better. Despite his acknowledgment, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the limited preparation time available for the team due to tight and hectic schedules. Dravid highlighted the advantage of having more time and practice matches before a tour, which allows for better preparation. However, he acknowledged the reality of the situation and stated that they would make the most of the opportunities they have.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said:

No excuses, no complaints. I just wanna congratulate Australia. They played better than us on five days. You know I don't think we should make excuses, make complaints. We need to look at ourselves and see how we can get better and what we can improve on. And that's a constant effort

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: Day 5

Chasing a record 444 at The Oval, Indian fans went into day five high on hope with Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) walking into the middle. However, Boland removing Kohli and Jadeja (0) in the seventh over of the morning pretty much shut the door on India, who resumed the day at 164 for three needing another 280 runs for an improbable win.

Kohli, who had looked in extremely good touch on day four, had to make a big hundred if India had to get anywhere close to the massive target. On a surface with variable bounce, there was always going to be an odd ball that had your name on it, and that is what happened with both Kohli and Jadeja.

Boland's relentless pursuit around the off-stump has added an extra dimension to the Australian attack. Bowling from the pavilion end, the seamer pitched one wide and Kohli went for the drive only to be caught by a flying Steve Smith at second slip. Two balls later, he got one to seam away from round the wicket and Jadeja ended up offering an easy catch to the wicketkeeper, leaving India at 179 for five.

KS Bharat then joined Rahane who played a couple of beautiful straight drives off Mitchell Starc to keep the crowd going. Starc drew his length back soon after and Rahane went hard at a ball that he could have left to be caught behind, sealing his team's fate. The experienced batter was left tapping his head in frustration knowing he went for the wrong shot.

Shardul Thakur lasted just five balls, lbw off Nathan Lyon, to make it 213 for seven. It seemed the match would last till lunch but the Indian tail made the task easier for the Australians and were bowled out in the extra half hour of play.

