'Its Actually BTG': Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With New Name For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former India captain and batsman Sachin Tendulkar has come up with a new name for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He shared a cryptic post on Twitter. The post came ahead of the Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia.

Sachin said: 'It’s actually B-T-G,” with the 'T' standing....'

No ‘Border’ between Gavaskar sir and me... in this photo it’s actually B-T-G! 😜#IYKYK https://t.co/7st7Ux8y2n — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2023

Sachin wrote on Twitter, “No ‘Border’ between Gavaskar sir and me. … in this photo, it’s actually B-T-G,” with the 'T' standing for Tendulkar."

A Twitter user posted Sachin's photo on Twitter in which he can be seen posing with Sunill Gavaskar and Alan Border. Sachin also has the first trophy of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was the first design of the trophy for the series between India and Australia.

Sachin replied to the user and came up with the new name of the series. Sachin renamed the series as B-T-G in which T meant Tendulkar and Sachin was also standing in between Alan Border and Sunil Gavaskar.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is played in the remembrance of greats like Alan Border and Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin Tendulkar is also the highest run scorer of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar guided Team India to win their first ever Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in the series of 1996/97 after Team India won the series 1-0. Since then Team India have won the title nine times whereas Australia have won the series 6 times. The 2003/04 series ended in a draw.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia begins on 9th February, Thursday. At one end Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost the previous three instances of the series.

Team India won a historic series in Australia last time and their form in Test cricket off late is also good. Australia have also had a fantastic home season and they also defeated Pakistan in Pakistan in 2021.

Team India's squad for first two Tests against Australia:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav