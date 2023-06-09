'It's not like any other series': Ben Stokes highlights why Ashes is so special, warns AUS

England Test captain Ben Stokes spoke about the significance of the Ashes and issued a warning to Australia ahead of the much anticipated series. Stokes emphasized the immense significance of the Ashes series, highlighting its status as an elite event that transcends the realm of ordinary cricket fans.

Stokes acknowledged on how the Ashes holds a revered place in the cricketing world, with people worldwide recognizing its rich history and the deep-rooted importance it holds for both England and Australia. Stokes said the Ashes is unlike any other series and carries a unique blend of pressure, hype, and heightened attention. However, he asserted the team is fully inclined to embrace and thrive under these circumstances in the upcoming summer.

Stokes further emphasized the unwavering commitment within the group, with every player fully dedicated to the team’s cause. He stressed his team would unleash their full prowess in the upcoming bilateral contest, seeking revenge after being thoroughly defeated by Australia in the tournament’s previous edition.

"We all know the Ashes is massive. It’s elite. It goes beyond normal cricket fans. People all over the world know its history and what it means for England and Australia," Stokes said.

"It’s not like any other series. There’s the pressure, the hype, and the extra noise that comes with it, but we’re ready for all that this summer. We’ve had some good results in the last year and the mindset in the group is so strong. Everyone is fully committed to what we’re doing. We know how good we are and that on our good days, we can beat anyone on their good days," he added.

England looking to make an Ashes comeback

Since their comprehensive 0-4 loss in Australia, England has undergone significant structural changes within their setup. Stokes will be leading a team with a distinct philosophy compared to the Root-led squad that Australia encountered on their home turf last year. Under the leadership of Stokes and the guidance of coach Brendon McCullum, England has experienced a mere two Test match defeats.

They have displayed dominance on their home soil and have exhibited fearlessness in making bold declarations. The return of Jonny Bairstow, England's standout batsman from the previous summer, from injury will be pivotal in countering the spin bowling duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

Ben Stokes himself has been grappling with a knee injury, which prevented him from bowling during the recently concluded Test match against Ireland. Expressing frustration at being unable to fulfill his role as the fourth pace option, he did mention that his recovery is progressing in a positive route.

Image: AP