IND vs AUS: Overconfident Australia start padding up, called back to bowl by umpire- WATCH

In the final match of the World Test Championship at the Oval, Australian players found themselves in a comical situation during India's first innings on Day 3. The incident unfolded when Australian players prematurely left the field, believing they had successfully bowled out India for 294 runs. However, their hasty retreat was short-lived as they were summoned back by the umpires.

The hilarious moment occurred when Cameron Green delivered a yorker to Mohammed Siraj, who failed to connect with the ball, resulting in it striking his front pad. The umpire declared Siraj out, prompting him to immediately request a review. Upon reviewing the footage, it became evident that Siraj had made contact with the ball before it hit his pads.

While the Australian players had already made their way off the field and were preparing to bat, the umpires intervened and requested their return to resume bowling. The incident proved to be an embarrassing episode for the Australian team, leaving them red-faced at the Kennington Oval.

India all-out for 296

Australia eventually managed to bowl the Indians out for 296 runs. Mohammed Shami scored two more runs after the incident but was soon dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 13 off 11 balls. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur scored a half-century each, helping India post a respectable total on the board. India, at one point in the game, had lost four wickets for 71 runs. Rahane then forged a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to rescue the team.

In Australia's second innings, Mohammed Siraj provided India with the early breakthrough again as he removed David Warner for 1 off 8 balls. This was Siraj's fifth wicket of the match and his first of the innings.

Image: Disney+ Hotstar