Jason Roy Opens Up On Backing Out From IPL 2020, Says 'It's Pretty Hectic'

Jason Roy has revealed why he decided to pull out off IPL 2020. Roy decided to back out from the marquee tournament due to an injury. The English opener has suffered a side-strain due to which he has also been ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Pakistan as well. Australian pacer Daniel Sams has been named as the dynamic batsman's replacement for the upcoming season.

'It's pretty hectic': Jason Roy

“I can spend the next couple of months looking after myself and getting back to where I should be cricket-wise. During Covid and the lockdown, my running was good and cycling and all the stuff that ticks you over and makes you feel good but then you come to the specifics and you are a little bit behind because you don’t have the opportunity to net. So, I just think it is a nice opportunity to do that and looking at the schedule over there it’s pretty hectic, so it’ll be a nice opportunity to get fit and raring to go again,” said Roy while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

READ: IPL 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' New Recruit Daniel Sams

(Image Courtesy: AP)

