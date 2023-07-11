'I've Seen Rahane': India Discard Waiting For Answers From BCCI On Why He Was Dropped

The Indian cricket team didn't have a nice outing in the World Test Championship 2023 Final and lost to Australia by 209 runs. The Indian batsmen failed during the major Test event other than the comeback man Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane made a return to the Test side on the basis of his tremendous domestic and IPL performance, coming up with scores of 89 and 46 runs in both innings of the WTC 2023 Final.

Team India batter Hanuma Vihari was dropped from the Indian Test team after the rescheduled 5th Test against England in the year 2022. Vihari came up with scores of 20 and 11 in both innings of the Test and hence didn't play any other match in the whites for the Indian cricket team after that.

Hanuma Vihari since then has been playing domestic cricket for Andhra but is still unsure about the reason why he was dropped from the Indian cricket team. Vihari recently had a chat after the Duleep Trophy semi-final during which he said:

I'm not sure still. I thought whenever I got a chance, I did my best. Maybe my best was not good enough for the Indian team. But again, I will try to keep getting better. That's all you can do as a sportsman. Keep getting better in different aspects. I'll continue doing that this coming season

Hanuma Vihari inspired by Ajinkya Rahane

Hope is always there until you retire that you can come back. I'm still 29 and have a lot of time to go. I've seen Ajinkya Rahane make a comeback at 35. I have a long way to go. I still feel I can contribute to the Indian side in the Test format, especially if I can get some runs in the domestic season.

The IND vs WI Test series will also be very important for senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the players will look forward to regain their lost touch in Tests and perform well in the upcoming Caribbean tour.