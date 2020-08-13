James Anderson Accounts For Shan Masood Early On With A Brilliant Late Swing

James Anderson made the ball do the talking early on after England were asked to bowl first by Pakistani skipper Azahar Ali who had won the toss for the second straight time at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton and had no hesitation in making the first use of the pitch. However, Jimmy had other ideas with the ball in hand as he sent back opener and also the centurion of the last match Shan Masood cheaply.

James Anderson accounts for Shan Masood early on

This happened in the third over of Pakistan's first innings. On the second delivery,the southpaw looked to either defend the ball or play it across the line to the on-side. However, he was done by a brilliant late swing from the veteran pacer and was caught plumb in front of the wicket and even though Masood looked to get it reviewed, he decided to change his mind at the very last minute and took a long walk back to the dressing room after Abid Ali was seen nodding his head from the non-strikers' end. He walked back with just one run on his name.

In the process, the Test specialist also picked up his 591st scalp in the longest format as well.

A do-or-die match for Pakistan

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win this Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England on the other hand will be hoping to seal the three-match series. Coming back to the contest, Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. The visitors will now be aiming to register a huge first-innings total and bat the hosts out of the contest on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the match progresses.

At the same time, Jimmy Anderson will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

