Ollie Pope Says Ace All-rounder Ben Stokes' Absence Will Not Affect Eng In Ongoing Series

Ollie Pope has said that Ben Stokes' absence will not affect England as they are not reliant on one player. The stellar all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. Stokes, who has been instrumental in England's squad, had a dim-lit performance in the first Test at Manchester. The all-rounder will leave the United Kingdom later this week and travel to New Zealand. His father Ged, was hospitalised last December in South Africa during England's tour and has since been known to be recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand. The all-rounder had a spectacular outing against West Indies last month where he was also chosen as the captain in Joe Root's absence (for the first Test at Southampton).

'We are not reliant on one player': Ollie Pope

”There are bigger things than cricket and it is important that Ben Stokes is able to spend time with his family but he will be a massive miss for us for the rest of the series against Pakistan. He is probably the best cricketer in the world at the moment, a game-changer, and even if he does miss out with bat or ball, his aura on the pitch or slip catching still influences games,” wrote Pope in his column for Sky Sports. “To have him around is awesome but, as we showed in the previous Test, we are not reliant on one player. We have guys who step up to the mark,” the middle-order batsman added.

Can England seal the series?

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107 in the opening Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Nonetheless, the visitors failed to capitalise in their second innings as they were bundled out cheaply for 167 to set a target of 277 runs for England who in reply were starring down the barrel at 117/5 but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

Unfortunately, Buttler was trapped plumb in front of the wicket for an outstanding 75 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though the home side lost the wicket of Stuart Broad as well, Woakes ensured that there were no further hiccups and helped England cross the finish line by three wickets.

The second Test will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday i.e. August 13. England will be hoping to seal the three-match series while Pakistan will be looking to settle scores. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether Pak will be selecting six bowlers in their Playing XI in place of a batsman on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

At the same time, James Anderson (590) will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

