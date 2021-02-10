James Anderson Confirms His Place In England Team For 2nd Chennai Test, Fans Laud Pacer

Joe Root and co. got off to a great start in the India vs England 2021 Test series, after registering a thumping 227-run win in Chennai on Tuesday. The visitors were dominant throughout the Test, with star pacer James Anderson ensuring that the win was in the bag with a match-winning spell on Day 5. England will now hope to build on their thunderous win and look to go 2-0 up when they square off for the second Test, with a place in the ICC World Test Championship final on the line.

IND vs ENG Test series: James Anderson upbeat for second Tes after Chennai heroics

England fast bowler James Anderson has almost confirmed his selection for the second Test match vs India starting on Saturday. The 38-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, to congratulate his teammates after their thrilling victory in the first Test at Chennai. Anderson reserved special praise for captain Joe Root, who scored a scintillating double century in his 100th Test match. Anderson himself stared on Day 5, showing his class with a devastating spell that finished India's hopes of saving the Test match.

A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/Pjllw7kocM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 10, 2021

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli had put up a solid partnership on Day 5 after the early dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, giving the supporters hope for yet another comeback victory. However, Root introduced Anderson into the attack and the pacer responded by castling Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the space of three deliveries to put England in the drivers' seat. The 38-year-old then cleverly deceived Rishabh Pant, who popped a catch straight to short cover, failing to build on his first-innings score of 91.

Fans lauded Anderson on his tweet, lauding the 38-year-old's immense skill and control, and how he got the better of both Gill and Rahane. The tweet basically put rest to rumours that Anderson will be rested for the 2nd Test. Some fans were hopeful that following the first India vs England 2021 Test, the tour sets up for another thrilling series, much like the one in Australia, where the Men in Blue bounced back after their defeat at Adelaide.

Hopefully this sets up another great test series — Bill Bevan (@billbevan) February 10, 2021

James Anderson ended the game with five wickets, taking his tally to 611 wickets in Test cricket. The England pacer is the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket history, and only behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the list of most wickets taken in Test cricket. The latter picked up 619 wickets in his Test career, and Anderson is well in line to overhaul that mark and needs only nine wickets to get past him.

(Image Courtesy: James Anderson Twitter)

