Jack Leach And Dom Bess Achieve Unique Test Cricket First In England's Chennai Win

The England cricket team registered a spectacular victory at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in the Test series opener against India. While the visitors showcased an exemplary batting performance in their first innings to set the tone of the contest, their spinners also played a significant role in the encounter. Both Jack Leach and Dom Bess were instrumental in their team's win, and interestingly, they also returned with identical figures.

India vs England 2021: Jack Leach and Dom Bess return with unique bowling figures

It was widely speculated that spinners will play a major role on the Indian pitches in the four-match Test series. It is worth mentioning that several cricket pundits were indeed apprehensive of the England spinners delivering match-winning performances. However, both Jack Leach and Dom Bess contributed significantly in the opening Test match of the series.

Right-arm off-spinner Dom Bess proved to be the pick of the England bowlers early on, as he picked up crucial four wickets to restrict India to 337 in their first innings. Having bowled 26 overs, the player gave away 76 runs in his spell and dismissed prominent batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

The Joe Root-led side had the upper-hand as India needed 420 runs to clinch the first Test of the series. With all three results possible on the ultimate day, the duel promised to be an entertaining one. However, England bowlers once again got the better of the home team and did not allow the batsmen to settle in on the tricky final day wicket. Jack Leach, who bowled 26 overs during the innings, interestingly also gave away 76 runs and claimed four wickets. This marks the first time in Test cricket that two bowlers from a team have had identical bowling figures in each innings.

England's best bowling figures in Chennai:

1st inns: Bess 26-5-76-4

2nd inns: Leach 26-4-76-4.



It is the 1st time in Tests that a team has had identical best bowling figures in each innings in Overs-Runs-Wkts. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) February 9, 2021

Jack Leach wickets in Test matches

The 29-year-old has played 13 matches for England in the longer format. The left-arm spinner has 50 wickets to his name at an average of 30.5. Moreover, he also has earned fifer on two occasions. His role will be crucial for the touring party, as they look to win the four-match Test series against a resilient Indian side.

India vs England 2021

England folded Indian for a paltry score of 192 on the final day of the match and won the fixture by 227 runs. The second Test match of the series will also be played at the same venue. The India vs England 2nd Test match is slated to commence from February 13.

