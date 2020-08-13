James Anderson Strikes Again, Deceives Pak Test Skipper Azhar Ali With A Fuller One

James Anderson seems to be a man on a mission as he picked up two crucial wickets to put Pakistan under pressure in the second Test match that is underway at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. Jimmy had earlier accounted for opener Shan Masood with a brilliant late swing in the third over. Skipper Azhar Ali and the other opener Abid Ali were then involved 72-run second-wicket stand. Just when it looked like they were rebuilding the Pak innings, Anderson made an impact once again.

Anderson strikes once again as Azhar Ali departs

This happened in the 31st over of Pakistan's first innings. On the fifth delivery, the veteran pacer had bowled a fuller one around off as Ali tried to defend the ball. However, he defended it away from his body on the back foot as the ball took the outside edge of his bat after shaping away from the batsman as the substitute fielder Rory Burns takes a good low catch to his right at the second slip. Thus, The Pakistani Test skipper's gritty knock of an 85-ball 20 came to an abrupt end.

The video was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle.



In the process, the Test specialist also picked up his 592nd scalp in the longest format as well.

A do-or-die match for Pakistan

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win this Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England on the other hand will be hoping to seal the three-match series. Coming back to the contest, Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. The visitors will now be aiming to register a huge first-innings total and bat the hosts out of the contest on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the match progresses.

At the same time, Jimmy Anderson will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

READ: James Anderson Accounts For Shan Masood Early On With A Brilliant Late Swing