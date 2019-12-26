James Anderson Strikes Gold On The Very First Ball In His 150th Test Match

English pacer James Anderson is playing his 150th Test match for England in the ongoing first Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. However, he made it an occasion to remember after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first.

James Anderson picks up a wicket on the very first ball

After the hosts were asked to bat first, the new ball was offered to James Anderson and the veteran pacer lived up to the expectations as he picked up a wicket on the very first ball of the contest. Left-handed opening batsman Dean Elgar was at the receiving end. Anderson had bowled a length ball down the leg side while Elgar looked to work the ball gently. However, he ended up getting a slight edge and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps and took a good catch as the hosts were in trouble early on while Dean Elgar walked back for a golden duck.

Stuart Broad beats James Anderson in Darts

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test match, the two of the finest pacers in world cricket Broad and Anderson were involved in a tough competition as they decided to prove who among them was the best in the game of darts. Neither of them could manage to hit the bull's eye in the beginning and there were occasions where it was a case of so near yet so far. Other than those two, there was also a person present over there who was supposedly an instructor. The person could be heard giving advice as to what target should be set while the two participants looked to get the better of each other.

In the end, Stuart Broad got the better of Jimmy Anderson and was seen celebrating in joy. The two then shared a hug. While Broad was all pumped up post a win over his new-ball partner in Tests, Jimmy seemed to be gutted and gave a disgruntled look.

''Well played mate. Thank you very much. It's been a pleasure'', said Anderson.

Broad was then seen explaining to him how to hit the bull's eye and other kinds of advice while Anderson was listening to it very keenly.

